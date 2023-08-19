On one side, a plaza loaded with historical significance and symbolism that was the epicenter of the 2015 anti-corruption protests and which saw the birth of the Seed Movement, the party of sociologist Bernardo Arévalo, the candidate leading the polls for the Guatemalan elections. In the public, shouts of “Yes, you can” and bouquets of flowers that represent one of the slogans of those demonstrations: “You will flourish, Guatemala.” On the other, a party in a popular market with its colorful fruit and vegetable stalls, where vendors and buyers share the daily shocks of the economy, and in which union leaders have launched to support former first lady Sandra Torres, of the National Unity of Hope (UNE), and have flooded the posts with posters with his face.

The campaign closings of the presidential candidates, held just 3.5 kilometers away and two days apart in Guatemala City, have staged two completely different ways of doing politics between which Guatemalans will have to choose this Sunday. Arévalo, the surprise candidate in the first round, has capitalized on his weariness against corruption and has carried out a different campaign with fewer resources and relying on a powerful network of young people who trust him and who have taken his message to the entire country by land and through networks like TikTok. For her part, in her third attempt to reach the presidency, Torres represents the most traditional way of doing politics with a campaign focused on the poorest who still remember the social aid she gave as first lady and that she promises to promote if she becomes president.

Presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo, of the Seed Movement, speaks to supporters during the closing of his campaign, on August 16, 2023, in Guatemala City. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

At stake is who will govern the most populous country in Central America after years of an authoritarian boom and accelerated institutional deterioration in the presidency of Alejandro Giammattei, which has led judges, prosecutors and journalists to jail or exile. In addition, the next president will have great challenges such as generating well-being in a country of more than 17 million deeply unequal inhabitants, where more than 60% of the population lives below the poverty line, one in two children suffers from chronic malnutrition and many of communities lack basic services.

“It is not an ordinary second round where the candidate of lies and misinformation competes again against the least worst,” Arévalo said on Wednesday, alluding to his rival’s previous attempts to reach the Presidency during his closing campaign. . Torres, 67, has abandoned his social democratic origins to adopt more conservative positions at the hands of his vice-presidential candidate, the evangelical pastor Romeo Guerra.

“It is a different moment because we can change the history of Guatemala. For the first time in many years there is a humble, different alternative that represents the seed of change”, added the 64-year-old deputy on a stage in front of the Government Palace in the Plaza de la Constitución. “In this square where we are today, eight years ago we met and united behind a desire: to remove the corrupt from power and recover their future for the people of Guatemala,” recalled the son of former president Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951 ). On Wednesday, the same esplanade from which his party emerged was full of Semilla supporters from all over the country who shouted “Yes, we can” at the idea of ​​having him as president and “it’s not his turn” when someone from the stage mentioned Sandra Torres.

Arevalo comfortably leads the polls. The latest, published on Wednesday by Free Press, gives him almost 30 points ahead of Torres. He has done it, as he boasted at his closing campaign, with a “different route, without spending millions and stopping to listen to the people. His great promise is to root out the corruption that corrodes everything in Guatemala to stop wasting resources that go to the population. His pass to the second round was the great surprise of these elections, something that the members of his party attribute, among other things, to the work of their bases, made up mainly of young people, and of the deputies who since 2020 have been in opposition from Congress .

“We always saw support, especially from young people, but also from parents who told us: ‘I’m going to vote for you because my son has already spoken to me. My son already told me that you are the best option.’ That was very recurring. Somehow the young people pushed their parents to get to know Semilla, to watch the videos, the debates, to follow Bernardo, the deputies,” Román Castellanos, one of the 23 deputies that Semilla will have in the new government, told EL PAÍS. Congress. Like other members of his party, this 38-year-old political scientist from a Q’eqchi Mayan community in Cobán, in the north of the country, knew from his contact with the people during the campaign that support for his party was greater than expected. the polls said.

The challenge for the second round was for a mostly urban team to reach the entire country. “There are departmental and municipal leaders from the different linguistic communities that exist,” says Castellanos. However, he acknowledges that it is “very challenging” to do politics in departments such as the northern transversal strip due to the rugged geography. They are places where communication networks are limited and where it is expensive to reach. Another challenge is the clientelism to which, several members of the party agree, they are accustomed in many communities where they expect the candidates to ask for the vote in exchange for food, construction sheets or even cash.

The illusion that the unexpected emergence of Semilla has generated has also met with the rejection of the groups that have traditionally held power in Guatemala, who have tried to stop its advance through judicial persecution. But far from stopping him, these moves appear to have strengthened him, judging by the polls and support on the streets.

“It is an attack on democracy. They make use of the institutions to use them in favor of the interests of a group,” says Lisette Gálvez García, a 54-year-old woman from Chimaltenango, in the center of the country, who was in the Plaza de la Constitución during the closing of the campaign. de Semilla with her mother Vitalina (87 years old) and her sister Isabel (54). “Corruption is very entrenched in Guatemala. It will be difficult for Arévalo to govern, but there is a will. Sometimes it is difficult for Guatemalans to react. We have become resistant to pain, ”says Isabel, who says she is counting the days and hours until Sunday, a day on which she, she assures,“ the transformation and restructuring ”of the country is at stake.

Semilla deputies hold a map made of flowers during the closing of the campaign in Guatemala City’s Parque Central on August 16. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

Sandra Torres, a patronage campaign aimed at the poor

The delegation of the candidate of the National Unity of Hope, Sandra Torres Casanova, makes its way through the alleys of the supply center of the Guatemalan capital, La Terminal, where the sales of papayas, pineapples and other seasonal fruits, grains basic items and endless merchandise, leave little room for walking. In the background, an open-air area surrounded by avocado sales, a crowd mainly of merchants and housewives, awaiting the closing of the campaign for the presidency of Torres, the communicator originally from Melchor de Mencos, a community on the border with Belize. .

Torres reaches the end of his third presidential campaign with the addition of new allies, mayors elected by the party in government of Alejandro Giammattei and some from the party that nominated Zury Ríos, the daughter of former head of state Efraín Ríos Montt, accused of genocide . In her latest presentations, the candidate has tried to discredit her contender, the electoral process, and has continued her dynamic of offering gifts or financial incentives to those who vote for her. And that, the search for help, is what has mobilized several of those attending the last Torres rally this Friday.

While the candidate arrived, the public was entertained with a wrestling show and with the presentation of Los Miseria Cumbia Band. Its vocalist, Pablo Cristiani, was critical of the 2015 anti-corruption citizen protests, and one of his brothers is a former Patriot Party deputy accused of corruption. Torres took the stage at the edge of eleven in the morning, when there was one hour left for the electoral silence. She was accompanied by two of the deputies elected by her party and the vice-presidential candidate. An evangelical pastor prayed before Romeo Guerra spoke. On stage they talked about the importance of preserving the traditional family, and charged against abortion, equal marriage and the 2030 agenda for sustainable development of the UN.

However, these speeches do not inflame the public in the way that campaign offers do: help the poor, deliver fertilizers and the expanded solidarity bag, a package of basic grains and food that Torres promises to give to each family when she is president.

La Terminal vendors work in front of a Sandra Torres poster on August 18 in Guatemala City. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

Below the stage, people remember Torres as a charitable and generous first lady. “She has always helped us. If we were sick, we would go to the presidential house and he would give us (money) for medicines,” says María Flores, a 56-year-old housewife. Torres was married to Álvaro Colom, who ruled between 2008 and 2011, and died last January.

During the activity, men dressed in T-shirts with the UNE party logo mingled with the crowd to give away promotional items. A video that circulated on social networks suggests the delivery of money, and in other rallies the press has documented the distribution of cash and raffles for electrical appliances. Hours before Torres offered his last speech, the digital media WithCriterion released the audio of a meeting that the candidate held with mayors to whom she offered trips to the caribbean Mexican. “After winning the presidency, we are going to pay for a trip to Cancun; so they start asking for permission”, is heard.

Torres has refused to answer questions about it. The candidate claims to be the best option to govern because she knows the needs of the people. “They will be better with me”, she says, adding that “the poor settle for a little because they have nothing”.

Much of Torres’ runoff campaign has focused on trying to discredit Arévalo. In recent days, as his fall in the polls was confirmed, he has appropriated the accusations of the prosecutor’s office in charge of Rafael Curruchiche about the alleged falsification of signatures for the formation of the political party, which after complying with all the procedures, It was legally constituted in 2018.

A few hours before the end of the campaign, Torres made a statement to the media in which he demanded that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal change three digitizers affiliated with the Semilla party, one of the latest findings that the prosecutor has announced, and that according to Torres, supposes an advantage for Arevalo. The electoral tribunal has clarified that the results are recorded in the minutes and that the only function of the clerks is to enter data into the transmission system. But far from asking for the vote for Sunday, the last public hours of Sandra Torres were diluted between attacks and complaints. She rarely saw her smiling, perhaps an omen of the hours to come.

