The Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, continued to implement a campaign to vaccinate senior citizens against the “Covid 19” virus, which was launched at the beginning of last January and included until today 6 stations: Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Dibba Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, reaching the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which witnessed the launch of the “vaccination campaign.” Senior citizens at home “through a team from the ministries of community development, health and community protection visiting the homes of senior citizens, men and women, in several areas in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, such as” Dahan, Julfar, Al Rams, and Shaam. “

The campaign to vaccinate senior citizens was launched on January 10, achieving an increasing turnout of hundreds of senior citizens, men and women, in all its stations .. The campaign continues at the level of the emirates and regions of the country to reach the largest percentage of senior citizens and confirm that they received the vaccine that was delivered to them in two doses according to a schedule An organized timetable at the level of the UAE to enhance the prevention of the virus, in response to the national campaign # Hand_Hand_We recover.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Community Development affirmed that the vaccination campaign for senior citizens managed to deliver the vaccine to senior citizens in several regions at the state level through the presence of health teams in the field at senior citizens’ happiness centers in Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Dibba Al Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain down to the center The happiness of customers in Ras Al Khaimah … commending the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which provided medical teams to vaccinate senior citizens in their places of residence, in order to achieve the vision of delivering services to those who deserve them and providing the vaccine to the largest possible number of target groups and the most in need, and facilitating their access to the vaccine, on top of which are senior citizens.

Tahlak said that the Ministry of Community Development, in partnership with the concerned authorities, is keen to reach the priority groups and provide the “Covid 19” vaccine to them, reflecting the keenness and directives of the leadership to provide all the ingredients that enhance the quality of life by bypassing the repercussions of the Covid 19 crisis and moving towards the return of life in its new form to normal. .

She stated that the vaccination campaign for senior citizens takes greater specificity as it is directed at the most important and priority group and the need for a vaccine in order to enhance their health and safety and prevent complications from the disease being the most vulnerable groups to complications of Covid-19 in the event of infection on the basis that the vaccine is the way to protect members of society from the repercussions of infection with the virus. so far.





