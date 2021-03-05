Felix Salgado Macedonio, in an act of pre-campaign. Dassaev Téllez / CUARTOSCURO

A scandal that has not yet been resolved, the climate of violence and a struggle of all parties and coalitions against Morena, the movement of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The campaign for the June 6 elections, which will renew the Chamber of Deputies and the governors of 15 of the 32 states, begins this Friday in five states marked by these factors. However, the most compelling case that diverts the focus of the war is affecting Felix Salgado Macedonio, denounced by two other charges of rape and sexual abuse cases. Political, candidate from Morena to the Government of Guerrero, has been endorsed without nuances of the president and the apparatus training, but last week a committee of forced internal safeguards to repeat the internal survey to elect the candidate.

The veteran leader, grown in the ranks of the PRD with Lopez Obrador, was reintroduced and the party has not yet announced the result, which he has promised to abide by. The race, in addition to Guerrero begins in Nuevo Leon, Colima, San Luis Potosi, Colima and Sonora, starts on the eve of March 8 with a scandal of sexist violence that darkens the political confrontation and the clamor of a vast majority of Mexicans who reject his candidacy. In Guerrero, ruled by a coalition between the PRD and the Green Party, everything revolves around the resolution of this case. The decision of Morena, who in that state competes with a fragmented opposition with candidates from the PRI, the PAN or the Citizen Movement, will be the one that finally determines the campaign.

Seven out of ten guerrerenses oppose the candidacy of Salgado Macedonio, according to a survey prepared by SIMO Consulting for the country, and 54% of voters flatly rule out support him after hearing the allegations. This rejection is, however, less than that recorded in the rest of the country where it reaches 81%. That is the main question of this campaign start, although elections, the largest held in recent times, also pose other challenges for the country. Mexico elects 20,000 public offices in June. The vote of governors, deputies and mayors are held in a climate in which if there has been a reduction in violence against politicians on 2018 data, 32%, but there are still three months to the elections.

The campaign in San Luis Potosí, for example, starts dyed red after the murder this Monday of the president of the employer, Julio César Galindo, shot outside a store in the capital. A sample of the growing presence of organized crime in the state. Morena will be the contender Monica Rangel, former Secretary of Health of the State, chosen after a long and controversial internal process. His rival on behalf of the Alliance for Mexico Va, will be the PAN Octavio Pedroza Gaitán.

The elections are a crucial thermometer Morena and Lopez Obrador, who is heading the second half of the presidential term. The polls will determine the acceptance of his political project and the margin of the opposition, which in recent years has failed to forge a powerful leadership. One of the biggest bets Morena played in Sonora, with the candidacy of Alfonso Durazo after leaving in October the Ministry of Security. The border state is especially sensitive to the long spiral of drug violence that has not stopped in the almost two years of Durazo’s administration.

Sonora is also a traditionally PRI fiefdom, where it only once lost the governorship at the hands of the PAN. This time, the Mexican right has joined forces with the tricolor party under the umbrella of the Alliance for Mexico Va. The consensus candidate was Ernesto Gándara Camou, who in November resigned to the PRI after 40 years of militancy and justified its decision on the importance of leading a “great citizen alliance”. Colima is one of the states where the PRI has never lost, will also lead the candidacy of Va Por Mexico with former Senator Mely Romero. Opposite Indira will Vizcaino, exmember and federal exdelegada which starts with advantage according to the first preliminary surveys.

In the distribution of applications between Va Alliance for Mexico, the PRI has won six candidates for governor: Campeche, whose campaign starts on 29 March-, Colima, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas. A distribution coincides with virtually all states where the tricolor party is in power. The PAN has been left with three: Baja California and Baja Sur and San Luis Potosí. For just one of the PRD, Michoacán, the last stronghold of the traditional Mexican left party. The arithmetic of the distribution has caused some surprise in the Mexican political lies by not being related to the latest electoral results. In the 2018 presidential elections, the PAN obtained 2.3 million more votes than the PRI, which registered its worst historical result, remaining as the third force in the country with only 13% of the total.

The alliance is rather a strategic logic to ensure the strongholds of each of the parties, which have saved the candidates separately in Chihuahua, Queretaro and Nuevo Leon, historic manors of the PAN and the tinderbox of Guerrero, now in the hands an alliance PRI-green Party.

This Friday, the campaign – also marked by the covid-19 pandemic and a vaccination process so far uneven and with an uncertain calendar – also begins in Nuevo León, the state that contributes the most Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the country after Mexico City and the State of Mexico. In that territory, Morena is the formation that, on the other hand, concurs in coalition with the Green Party under the candidacy Together We Will Make History. It will do the same in other five states to try to consolidate the project of the Fourth Transformation.

