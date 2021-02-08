The electoral campaign started in February. There is no doubt about that. Alberto Fernández, Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner play to guess what could be the best date for the PASO and the legislative elections. And, although the governors asked to remove the primaries from the calendar, it is already known that Kirchnerism prefers to have that tool at hand to finish resolving the leadership of the ruling coalition with the more traditional Peronism. The two elections will be delayed a month or they will be held simultaneously on some day in November. Cristina will have the last word.

The strategy of running the PASO to September and the general elections to November has only one explanation. Government it has all its electoral capital bet on the performance of the vaccination operation. No one dares to speak of “success” in the Casa Rosada, after the succession of news papers with the delay in the Russian vaccination calendar. But the prayers are still going in the direction of reasonable performance.

If the advance of vaccination and the decline in cases and deaths from Covid coincide for the voting dates, the ruling party will try raise the flag of health in the elections. Today it seems a more achievable goal than that of the economy, cornered by recession, rising inflation, falling wages and increasing poverty.

The other possibility is to make the primaries and general elections coincide on the same date. It is a hypothesis that tempts some Peronists but that it looks too much like the historic and worn-out Lemas law. It would give the Frente de Todos the possibility of solving its many territorial internal, making them add up for the main objective. This instrument allows Peronism accomplishing some feats that he still seems to be ashamed of nationally: maintaining control of the disputed government of Santa Cruz or having turned Formosa into one of the saddest photographs of Argentina’s backwardness.

All political sectors have begun to stretch. Massa promotes a project to reduce the income tax, a signal to the middle sectors that are overwhelmed by the effect of the pandemic and that he must have the Kirchnerian pass. Who will pay the fiscal cost of such a measure? If it is by the words of the President, everything indicates that they will go for another increase in withholdings on the export of grains and that it will be the countryside that will pay for the broken dishes.

Of course, the opposition also began to show its vigilance. Ernesto Sanz told Clarion that the UCR will put a candidate in front of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta if the head of the Buenos Aires government wants to run for the presidential candidacy. And there are Elisa Carrió, Martín Lousteau or Patricia Bullrich making public their ambitions to jump into the dispute over the space of confrontation with the Government. The coming months will be intense.

In silence but never quiet or distracted, it is Cristina Kirchner who has done the most destabilizing electoral move. Last week, the appointment of Alejo Ramos Padilla to the head of the Electoral Court of La Plata accelerated in the Senate. “Militant judge” of Kirchnerism, according to the definition of the Peronist senator Juan Carlos Romero, and one of the architects of the Lawfare theory, with which Kirchnerism takes care of the judicial backs in cases of corruption and various fraud against the State.

Ramos Padilla faced eight complaints for poor performance in the Council of the Magistracy, and three of them remain open. That is the official that the Vice President elected to control the elections in the Province of Buenos Aires, the key district that can define if the currency sings victory or defeat in an election always marked by uncertainty and suspicions around the control. Officials or opponents, there are many leaders who must define whether they will become candidates. Cristina already elected hers and made him vote in the Senate so that there would be no doubt.