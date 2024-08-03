A Republican Voters Against Trump campaign is seeking to attract Republicans who regret voting for Donald Trump and channel their support for Kamala Harris through a billboard campaign. The billboards feature real testimonies of ex-presidents who will vote for the Democratic vice president in the November elections, in a strategy to prevent the tycoon from returning to the presidency.

The billboards have been placed in three key states with undecided voters: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In total, the campaign features 76 billboards and a 60-second ad that will run on streaming platforms and YouTube and will run until August 31.