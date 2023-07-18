He receives a public salary of 87,276 euros. He occupies a seat in the autonomous parliament of Catalonia, that is, a position of citizen representation. On Sunday afternoon, Ignacio Garriga, general secretary of Vox, was giving a campaign rally in Badalona when he hit the microphone of the lectern from which he was speaking and, in a rage, went —followed by several bodyguards— to a group of people — separated from the sympathizers by a police cordon—who protested with senyeras and LGTBI flags. Vox applauded the gesture of its spokesperson in Catalonia, but edited the video, hiding the end, when Garriga confronts the protesters and, in the hubbub, causes a woman to fall to the ground. The party’s official account retweets Hermann Tertsch, Vox’s representative in the European Parliament who, in turn, spreads a message on his networks that reads: “The Garriga thing facing the separatist rats was going to end quickly. After the two acts in which the warm rats go home, they no longer appear”. The most repeated comment about the episode in the official account of the general secretary of Vox on Instagram is: “With two balls.”

The electoral campaign gets muddy in the final stretch with pushes, lies, insults and interested hyperbole. To warm the electorate’s spirits and mobilize them before the appointment with the polls on Sunday, some candidates and political formations have resorted to the old shortcut: tension. A group of individuals intimidates and obstructs the work of journalists such as Adrián Aranau, sent by TVE to cover the Sanfermines, surrounded by a pack of hounds shouting “Vote for you Txapote”. In the last seven days alone, more than 106,000 tweets have been published with the phrase, included in a Vox campaign video this Monday, on the banner displayed by a small plane in Benidorm, and in the replies to Consuelo Ordóñez, president of the Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite) and sister of Gregorio Ordóñez, a PP councilor assassinated by ETA in 1995. Every day, on her Twitter account, she recalls the biographies of those killed and injured by the gang. Since she publicly asked that PP and Vox stop using that “disgusting motto” because the “trivialization of terrorism” hurt them, messages like these have been found: “What human misery will this woman bring to sell the memory of her brother and almost thousand murdered”; “She Looks Like She Has Fallen Into Stockholm Syndrome”; “Of course, he charges a bundle from an association and defending Sánchez he will go on the lists or they will give him a position …”. Previously, popular senator Rafael Hernando had pointed it out on his social networks. During the face-to-face, Sánchez asked the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, up to four times, to condemn that slogan. He did not do it.

From the La Moncloa lighthouse – “We are close, but we are not inside yet” – the PP candidate accused Sánchez on Monday of “promoting artificial polarization” and promised to restore the spirit of the Transition by eliminating “the trenches”. “I am not going to tolerate attacks on national unity or on autonomous Spain,” he said, ignoring that his party has handed over to Vox, an extreme right-wing formation that denies the autonomous state, councils in three regional governments and presidencies of four regional parliaments. In that same campaign event, the PP leader promised to “always” tell the truth, “both the sweet and the bitter.” Just before, he had to “clarify” in a tweet the “inaccurate” information that he had given in an interview on TVE:

Feijóo: Our party never stopped revaluing pensions according to the CPI. The only party that froze pensions was the PSOE.

Silvia Intxaurrondo: It is not correct, Mr. Feijóo.

F.: It is absolutely correct.

YEAH: They did not do it in 2012, nor in 2013 nor in 2017.

F.: I don’t know where he gets that from. We have always revalued pensions according to the CPI. Check the data.

YEAH: My data is correct, Mr. Feijóo.

F.: Since there is a newspaper library, you are going to verify what I tell you. If I’m wrong, I apologize and if you’re wrong I hope they say so on this show.

Statements by the then Vice President of the Government, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, began to be disseminated on Twitter, explaining that they had not revalued the pensions according to the rise in the CPI. Feijóo did not apologize, he limited himself to sending a cryptic tweet. A few minutes after the interview on TVE, there were already multiple messages against the journalist on Twitter and even defamatory articles in conservative media. The sin: defending a correct fact against a statement that was not. The PP’s Deputy Secretary for Institutional Action, Esteban González Pons, wrote on his social networks: “I think RTVE is going to lose the elections. And I hope that the next day the leaders of that party resign, as is done in all parties when they lose the elections they are running for. Better not go. I neither see her nor go”.

Meanwhile, at a rally in San Sebastián, former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero accused the PP of “using the pain” of the families of those killed by ETA and assured that he decided that he was going to throw himself into this campaign the day he heard the leader of the popular ones affirm, in the Senate, that Sánchez had been more generous with the executioners than with the victims. “Feijóo looks as centrist as I do as a priest. They spent years looking for the center and, since they couldn’t find it, they turned around and to the right to the end. There is no center right anymore, only center left. And Vox is a hare for us to run after it. Feijóo is the right wing since there is democracy, ”he added. In that rally there was also room for hyperbole. Eneko Andueza, general secretary of the Basque Socialists, declared: “Nobody can stay at home on the 23rd because the 24th may be too late. You can wake up in July 1939.”

Zapatero referred to the declarations of members of the PP sowing doubts about “confidence in democracy”, that is, about the effectiveness of voting by mail. Feijóo asked the postmen to act correctly “regardless of who their bosses are” and Francisco Bernabé, candidate of the popular Senate for Murcia, asked on his Twitter account: “Does it smell like a stew?”

In this verbal escalation, a debate on Equality organized by the EFE agency with the spokespersons of the PSOE, the PP, Vox and Sumar concluded with the representative of the extreme right, María Ruiz Solás, calling transsexuals “chronically ill”. A few days ago, at a PP rally with Feijóo in Castilla y León, a party guest declared from the stage: “Tomorrow, her daughter can come and tell her: ‘Mom, I have discovered that I am trans.’ They will tell them to choose between a trans child Or a dead daughter. Don’t fall for it: suicide is 19 times more likely if you encourage your daughter’s transition.”

With less than a week to go before the elections, the parties call to concentrate the vote. The more PP, the less Sánchez, say the popular ones. The more Sumar, the less PP, less Vox and less “shy” PSOE, they say in Yolanda Díaz’s coalition. The journalists are still looking for the phantom teletype that Feijóo said that he had confused him by assuring that the pegasus case it had been closed because of the President of the Government, instead of, as the judge points out, “the absolute” lack of cooperation from the Israeli authorities. Also in the block on the left there are mirages, such as the staging of unity in the only campaign act to date with the Sumar candidate and the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, or the resounding statement, still to be seen, according to what What happens on 23-J, by Zapatero this Monday: “The PSOE is behind Sánchez as one man.”

