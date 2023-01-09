The elections for the College of Nursing in the Region of Murcia will be held on January 27, and the two candidates for the presidency have begun to warm up for the campaign. Elena Ródenas made public yesterday her complete candidacy, with the names and positions of the professionals that are part of her list.

Ródenas is director of Nursing at Ribera Hospital de Molina. Its fundamental objective, he assures, “is transparency, and for nurses to participate in the institution who need a professional association that looks after their interests, that takes care of the professionals who have given so much during the pandemic and that demands improvements labor demanded by nursing”.

His candidacy includes professionals from the Murcian Health Service and private healthcare, including the vice-presidential candidate, José Oliva (Reina Sofía ICU supervisor); the secretary, Leonor Zafra (director of Nursing at Viamed San José); treasurer, Jesús Leal (supervisor of the Quality and Research Area of ​​Morales Meseguer), and the members Julia Martínez (deputy director of Nursing Area 2); Mª José Lorenzo (director of Nursing at HLA La Vega); Ana Belén Rodríguez (supervisor of the Maternity, Pediatrics and Delivery Department of the Comarcal del Noroeste); Isabel Baño (coordinator of Midwives in the Torrevieja Health Department) and Zeus Fructuoso, ICU nurse at Reina Sofía.

For her part, the candidate Amelia Corominas, former president of the institution and dismissed in 2016 by the General Nursing Council, wanted to make it clear that “we are not a candidacy of offices or bosses, we are not far from reality: we are nurses on foot bed and we are going to work for and for them, for their labor rights and professional improvements. Corominas will present her complete candidacy tomorrow in the auditorium of the Official College of Nursing of the Region of Murcia.