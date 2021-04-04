The electoral campaign in Ecuador Heading into the April 11 ballot, he enters his final stretch with a “reserved forecast” on the candidates’ struggle Andres Arauz and Guillermo Lasso for succeeding, since May, Lenín Moreno in the presidency.

In the first round held on February 7, Arauz, 36, and political heir to former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), won 32.72% of the votes counted.

The center-right Lasso, 65, was left with 19.74%, after a long scrutiny that took days for the minimum distance with the candidate who finally came third, Yaku perez, of the Pachakutik indigenous movement.

The polls reveal a close scenarioWhile five give the correista candidate as the winner with an advantage of between two tenths and seven points, another four reflect a victory for the conservative with a difference of between 1.8 and four points. All these polls have a margin of error that ranges between 1.35 and 2.6%.

The campaign of both was restricted by the demands of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic and focused on conquer the undecided and those who voted null in February.

Andrés Arauz, Rafael Correa’s dolphin, and his running mate, Carlos Rabascall, won the first round in Ecuador in February. Photo: DPA

“It is a reserved prognosis final,” political scientist César Ulloa assured the EFE agency, since “it is not known how the situation will be defined” next week, since both show upward trends and have “a short difference.”

“Dirty war” and complaints

The electoral campaign has been blurred after an incident on Friday when Lasso tried to penetrate the town of Guamote.

According to the candidate, the mayor of Guamote, Delfín Quishpe, blocked the access road to an event and allegedly threw rocks at cars who accompanied him.

In turn, Quishpe denounced an alleged “attack” against him by followers of Lasso.

But days ago, the campaign had already fallen into a “war dirty” that has been viralized through social networks, where all kinds of complaints circulate.

Researcher at the University of the Americas, Ulloa maintains that this campaign was foreseeable since the candidates have already exhausted their entire range of offers on the most relevant topics at this time: employment, health and safety.

And when there is no more to offer, the campaign falls into “rugged things” that seek to obtain an impact in the middle of the polarized scenario that Ecuador is experiencing, he said.

“In social networks, the highest percentage of information that circulates is shared without being contrasted,” noted Ulloa, for whom the campaign ended after the presidential debate on March 21, and from there the campaign “that seeks to sensationalize gained ground. politics on the basis of perverse emotions. “

For the analyst, now there are no very defined trends, so it is difficult to presume who will win on April 11 in Ecuador.

The population is mired in “civic fatigue” because it cannot find institutional answers to solve immediate problems, such as vaccination against covid-19.

Skepticism and economic crisis

For the political scientist, the population has entered “a time of total disbelief” and whoever wins, “no one is convinced that what was offered is actually fulfilled.”

Go a population hit by the economic crisis, affected by confinement, overwhelmed by uncertainty and mired in “for himself who can”.

“There is no legitimacy in who can call a march. There is a progressive erosion of workers, educators, retirees, the coordinator of organizations and social movements,” he commented, indicating that disbelief has led to individualization.

The followers of the indigenous movement candidate, Yaku Pérez, denounced fraud in the first electoral round, in February in Ecuador. Photo: AFP

For this reason “everyone complains on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, but it does not go beyond there,” he said, insisting on the fed up with politics.

The analyst and columnist Lolo Echeverría also believes that the population is “absolutely disappointed”, with little faith in politicians, “desperate and without knowing how to react.”

“The population votes because it is mandatory, if it were free, it would go a maximum 20%,” said Echeverría, director of the Criterios magazine.

Void vote

In light of the results of the first round, Echeverría told EFE that the two candidates have “a high level of rejection” and therefore the ballot is complicated because they must win over the electorate that did not support them and the 9.55% who opted for the null vote.

The indigenous movement promotes a null vote in the second round and has summoned Ecuadorians to a process of “fight and resistance” against the alleged electoral fraud that they believe was committed against their candidate, Yaku Pérez, who was third (19.39%) among the 16 candidates for the presidency.

Although it is not clear how the electorate will respond to that call, some of the members of that group have already opted for one of the two candidates, such as Virna Cedeno herself, a former vice-presidential candidate, as Pérez’s second.

By Susana Madera, EFE agency

CB and PB