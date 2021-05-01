The PP candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during an electoral act this Friday in Móstoles (Madrid). Cézaro De Luca / Europa Press

“Pablo Iglesias is evil.” We already had communism and fascism at stake, and now we have taken another step: absolute evil also haunts the Madrid campaign, embodied in the figure of the United We Can candidate. Isabel Díaz Ayuso said this Friday on Antena 3 and did not even back down from the perplexity of the journalist Susanna Griso, who objected: “But that’s as much as saying that he is the devil …”. The president and candidate of the PP reaffirmed herself. The day before he had already said that Iglesias “was born from evil to do evil.” And this Friday he climbed another step, now without any nuance: it is evil itself.

In this campaign that has become the mother of all excesses, police stations and courts have become almost as common a setting as rallies and film sets. Iglesias returned to the Police Office in the Congress of Deputies to file a new complaint for threats, this time against those responsible for a chat in which thousands of policemen participate and in which messages circulate that label him “scum” , “Rat” or “garbage”. The United We Can candidate had started his first meeting of the day by replying to Ayuso: “He says that I am evil. I am not going to go into disqualification, but it is irresponsible to say that in this context of threats ”.

Along with the well-known “fascism”, “communism” and “freedom”, another of the most repeated words of the campaign is “hatred”. There is hardly any intervention by a candidate from the left who does not warn against “hate speech” attributed to Vox, but for which the PP is also responsible. “Is this facherio come up “, as defined by the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero. Faced with this, United We Can and Socialists respond almost like an echo. “They are not going to intimidate us!” Iglesias shouted in Usera, a working-class neighborhood. “They are not going to intimidate us!” Agreed, almost at the same time, the Number Three from the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, in an act of support for his candidate, Ángel Gabilondo.

The battle against Vox also had a judicial flank, and from this the Santiago Abascal party has emerged unscathed. A Madrid court did not find sufficient grounds to impute hate crime to the far-right formation for its campaign in which, with false data and inspiration in the Nazi propaganda of the 1930s, it charges against the reception of immigrant children, presented as criminals. Iglesias disqualified the judicial decision. Gabilondo, who has returned to a calmer tone, said that, although the Vox campaign does not constitute a crime, “it is not very respectable.” Mónica García, from Más Madrid, also separated the judicial decision from the political condemnation: “Hate speech and intolerance are a problem for society, regardless of whether a judge endorses it.” And whoever points out “unaccompanied boys and girls, does not deserve to be in institutions,” García concluded.

If Iglesias is evil, as Ayuso defines it, it seems that his best days have already passed, according to the confession of the aforementioned himself. “Politics runs fast and my figure has worn out,” Iglesias confessed in an interview in the Corriere della Sera to justify his decision to cede command to the third vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz. Although the founder of Podemos insists that he still has “many years in politics” to do, after leaving the government, his campaign gives off certain aromas of farewell. Iglesias already speaks of a future away from politics, dedicated again to teaching and “critical journalism.” At each rally, he praises the figure of Yolanda Díaz as the woman who can take his political project to horizons that he could not reach. He also did it in Usera, where his speech was a vindication of the trajectory of Podemos from 15-M to the entry into the Government. For the first time in this campaign in which the left has avoided mutual attacks, the former vice president threw some punches at the Socialists. For his resistance to regulating house rental prices and also for Gabilondo’s promise not to touch taxes. On the latter, he wanted to leave a notice: “We are not going to swallow with not doing a tax reform.”

Even more than for Iglesias, the campaign is being an obstacle course for Gabilondo. The initial doubts about his candidacy, the changes in the strategy designed by the La Moncloa communication team, the adverse polls, the growing threat from Más Madrid … Everywhere, the elements seem to conspire against the socialist candidate. But Gabilondo rebels. “I am standing and I am going to continue standing. Because of my convictions, ”he proclaimed at a rally in Navalcarnero. “Some ask me if I’m tired … Being tired is a luxury for the rich!”

The campaign has gone from shock to shock, and yet the polls have provided the still photo of the triumph of the right to the end. Socialists cling to the hope of a last-minute mobilization that defies the odds. And Gabilondo insists day after day: “The left is critical, hesitates, doubts … And while we are doubting, they vote.”

In Más Madrid everything is smiles. Not only because the polls promise them great things, but also because of the profile that Íñigo Errejón’s party has assumed, reinforced by the personality of his candidate, Mónica García: the party that shies away from the quarrel and that talks about care, the environment , of the right to a good life, to “not trample on others”. Errejón, who one day drank from Latin American left-wing populism, has now plunged into the most crystalline waters of the European green alternative. García and Errejón presented a survey on one of their great proposals, the reduction of the working week to 32 hours. The poll says that almost 70% support him and that only the voters of the PP reject it. Ayuso already dispatched the idea a long time ago, with the usual expeditious tone: “They are lazy.”

