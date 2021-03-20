THE TRUTH Cartagena Saturday, 20 March 2021, 03:17



The Parks and Gardens service has started this week a new cycle of phytosanitary treatments against the plague of the red weevil, an insect that attacks Canary, date and Washingtonia palms, very common species in the municipality. Employees have focused their work on Plaza Héroes de Cavite, on La Palma and La Aparecida, with special attention to caring for the monumental palm tree in Plaza García Vaso. During the next few days they will be deployed through the historic center. They will be both on Calle Real and in the rest of the green areas of the center. Later they will apply the treatments in the neighborhoods and, finally, in the green areas of the Neighborhood Councils.

The Councilor for Parks and Gardens, Juan Pedro Torralba, pointed out that the best way to fight the plague of the red palm weevil is prevention and early detection, which implies that a continuous surveillance of the thousands of specimens of palm trees in the municipality.

“Every three months we repeat the treatments with phytosanitary products to avoid the presence of the insect or detect it in its first stages of infestation and to be able to save the palm trees,” explained the mayor.