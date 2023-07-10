It is the unofficial start of the campaign: the House of Representatives is debating the fall of the cabinet today. VVD leader and caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be the target.

Parties in the House of Representatives are already in the election position. Today they will focus on Rutte, who is seen as the instigator of the cabinet fall. It is already clear that he will receive a vote of no confidence from, among others, the PVV and BBB. It remains to be seen how much support this motion will receive from other parties in the House.

On Sunday, PvdA and GroenLinks announced that they wanted to go into the elections with a joint list and programme. Those parties, but also the PVV, would already have a motion in the works to send Rutte out of the Torentje today, but CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie would have to support that, something that is not expected. Rutte and his deputy prime ministers would have agreed to complete the outgoing term.

Various parties are already commenting on the next cabinet. Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​and Geert Wilders (PVV) immediately announced that they would not sit in a new cabinet under Rutte. PvdA leader Attje Kuiken agreed on Sunday: “No, because Rutte is out of office,” she said.

Leaders

The new elections are probably not until November. For many parties, the question is still who will pull the cart. Sigrid Kaag of D66 is still thinking about that. It is also unclear who will lead the tandem PvdA-GroenLinks. Attje Kuiken (PvdA) and Jesse Klaver (GroenLinks) are as yet silent about their own ambitions and did not want to speculate about a possible candidacy of European Commissioner Frans Timmermans, whose name is often mentioned.

Wopke Hoekstra is not available for the CDA. He feels more like an administrator than a professional politician. The last time he also said ‘no’ to being party leader, but then an emphatic appeal was made to him to do it after all. Hugo de Jonge has also dropped out as a candidate. Former CDA member Pieter Omtzigt will also make a decision later.

Rutte starts the debate with a statement about the fall.

