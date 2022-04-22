EI Camp Nou looks for another full and why not, beat his own attendance record in the first round of the Champions League semifinals. The figure to beat is the 91,553 spectators that packed the Barça coliseum in the quarterfinals against real Madrid. The semifinals arrive, and again the sign of no tickets was hung. Giraldez’s set is the one that most joys is giving to azulgrana parish lately and this one more than responds to the team’s call. Ahead will be a Wolfsburg once considered one of the best teams in Europe. It’s not the one from before, but they’re still wolves even if they dress in sheepskin.

Barcelona wants there to be another big party after the record against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals with more than 91,000 spectators and, if possible, leave the tie for judgment. For this, Giráldez has very good news. Hansen, Mariona, Pebble, Oshoala and Pina they already have medical discharge. Who does not arrive is Martens, nor the long-term ones: Coll, Jana and Bruna. Except for the Norwegian, it does not seem that any of them will start. So the coach will bet on Engen in the midfield, Leila on the side and Rolfö as a winger. The azulgrana, who count their games by victories this season, with scandalous numbers, have pending accounts with the Germans.

Wolfsburg always has won the barcelonistas. In the quarters of the 2013-14 campaign, with a partial 5-0 and in the semifinals two seasons ago, in a single match in Saint Sebastian, when the now azulgrana Rolfö scored the goal of the German victory. There is a desire for revenge, although it will not be easy. Three games, at the moment, and no goals for six against. Although It is not the Wolfsburg of yesteryear, that almighty team that brought together Hansen, Harder and Rolfö like a trident, those of Stroot have grown in recent months with the recovery of popp Y pajor, two of its struts. The two victories against Bayern (Bundesliga and Pokal), leader in their domestic championship and great sensations in this part of the season, suggests that it will not be an easy duel, far from it. Of course, the Teutonics arrive without one of their pillars, Oberdorf, injured in an ankle. A sensitive loss for the coach who will have to pull Popp’s leadership in the midfield. A team that presses very high and bases a large part of its game on physicality: steal up high and look for quick transitions. There Barça can suffer, but if it passes the first line of pressure it can be lethal against the weak defense of the wolves, perhaps their weakest line. Barça wants to offer its public another great Champions League party, but it won’t be easy at all.