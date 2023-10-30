Earlier than expected and with double the capacity, the Naval Hospital immigrant camp in Cartagena, flatly rejected by residents, will open next week for six hundred people. This was announced this Monday by the acting Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, after visiting the Reception, Care and Referral Center for migrants in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), where he also explained that next to the facility military on the Tentegorra highway, there will be two more with similar characteristics, in Madrid and Alcalá de Henares.

The Cartagena will be located in one of the three esplanades of what was a hospital facility until 2012. There they will set up tents and modular containers, where the immigrants will be housed. These six hundred places will be added to the hundred that the Ministry enabled last week in hotels and shelters. They will also be managed by the NGO Accem, which works to improve the quality of life of refugees and migrants and more vulnerable groups.

The plan is that these people will be able to stay in the Cartagena reception center for approximately one month, the time it takes to process their requests for humanitarian asylum and contact their assistance and family networks, with which they will complete the integration process in Spain or in other countries of the European Union (EU).

This is one of the three facilities that it plans to launch in Spain, to attend to the arrival of ‘undocumented’ people on the coast, as LA VERDAD already published last Friday.

In Madrid and Alcalá de Henares



The other two will be at the Arteaga General Headquarters, located in the Madrid neighborhood of Carabanchel and will also open at the end of next week to accommodate 1,200 people. In this case, the Red Cross will be the entity in charge of caring for the people who are housed. The other will be located in the Primo de Rivera barracks, in Alcalá de Henares. This will be launched during the third week of November and will have a maximum capacity of 1,100 people. This device will also be managed by Accem.

These facilities will allow the deployment of almost 3,000 new places, so that “those opened in recent weeks will be gradually released and spaces will be centralized to make referrals to stable resources in the system,” Minister Escrivá explained in a statement.

TO BE CLEAR

Where could it be.

At the Naval Hospital, in Tentegorra, on an esplanade.

Ability.

It will be able to accommodate a maximum of six hundred people in tents and containers.

Management.

It will be carried out by the NGO Accem, the NGO that works to improve the quality of life of refugees and migrants.

Last week, the Plenary Session of the Cartagena City Council approved an initiative to reject the creation of another immigrant reception center, a CETI. The city already has a similar facility to receive those who arrive by boat, a CATE, whose facilities will be moved to another location, in the face of criticism from associations and groups. The Federation of Neighborhood Associations, the COEC employers’ association and the Chamber of Commerce also showed their total rejection of these facilities.

The minister highlighted “the good functioning of the system, with great flexibility and capacity to care for people” and pointed out that it currently has 43,000 places in the international protection and humanitarian care network, of which only about 5,000 have been opened in the last weeks to attend to the increase in arrivals to the coasts, especially to the Canary Islands.

To inform about the referrals and opening of places in each territory, Escrivá has called for today an informative video conference in which the mayors of the main Spanish cities will participate, as well as the towns in which the Ministry of Inclusion has larger facilities. , the president of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, María José García Pelayo, and the immigration advisors of all the autonomous communities. The councilor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, will be there. At first she was not invited, but through a letter, Arroyo demanded to attend since she was the mayor of one of the cities chosen by the ministry.

The neighborhood federation “rejects” the facility “as it is not equipped to serve people”

The president of the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Cartagena, Tomás Sánchez, yesterday showed his “frontal rejection” of the installation of a camp for immigrants in one of the esplanades of the Naval Hospital, since it will not be equipped “with what they truly need.” this people”. Sánchez is not against helping immigrants. “We are opposed to putting them in any place not authorized for it,” he said. And he added: “They come in deplorable conditions and we go and put them in tents.”

The neighborhood president proposes taking the migrants to other areas with better facilities, since those at the Naval Hospital “don’t work.” His idea, although it may seem far-fetched, is that they take them to “the towns of emptied Spain, so that there they can live their lives in better conditions.”

The head of the Tentegorra Neighborhood Association, Pedro Ferrer, explained that the residents of this area of ​​the municipality are “very concerned” because “we do not know the impact that these facilities will have in the vicinity of the neighborhood.” He confessed that “not all residents view it with bad eyes,” but that “the majority view it with distrust.”

Neither CATE nor CETI



In a statement, the Municipal Group of VOX rejected the centers for immigrants, both CATE and CETI, in Cartagena, Murcia and anywhere in Spain. And he denounced that part of the police contingents are used to control immigrants, abandoning surveillance of the coast.

Neighborhood unrest became evident the day before yesterday, Sunday, in a protest that brought together about five hundred neighbors. It was in front of the hospital and the rally was called by the Cartagena Futuro Association. The president, Cristina Martínez, explained that the city “cannot take on a national problem alone and proposed that these facilities be located in the Murcian capital.