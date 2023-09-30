Abdullah Abu Deif (Damascus, Cairo)

Jihan Hanan, director of Al-Hawl Camp in northeastern Syria, which includes families of members of the terrorist organization ISIS, stressed the necessity of providing education and rehabilitation centers and playgrounds for children to help them learn and practice recreational activities, noting that the camp administration pays special attention to mothers who are The first wall against extremist ideas.

Jihan indicated in statements to Al-Ittihad that the camp, which includes people of 54 Arab and foreign nationalities and is considered, according to some estimates, the largest detention camp in the world, has turned into a “hotbed of crime,” as it witnessed hundreds of killings and high levels of violence among its residents.

She added: “Despite the passage of several years of the presence of families of members of the terrorist organization and the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate them, several murder attempts have been monitored, especially against women and children, in addition to smuggling some of them out of the camp.”

The camp director pointed out that “incidents are continuing from those inside the camp and have increased during the recent period in the form of ransom demands, in addition to many cases of theft by organization cells.”

She warned that “Al-Hawl Camp” has become an environment conducive to everything contrary, especially with regard to the recruitment of terrorist elements, saying: “Even the children in the camp are violent and throw stones at everyone who passes by them, and therefore this file is considered entirely security.”

Jihan indicated that work is being done to raise children and pay attention to mothers who spend most of the time with their children and thus represent the first barrier against extremist ideas, demanding the presence of a rehabilitation center inside the camp and the construction of playgrounds to help these children go out, play and practice activities, in addition to allowing them to return to their country. . The camp director called for increasing the number of education centers, noting that many children do not receive education.

Although the camp’s population decreased from 73,000 people several years ago, as a result of allowing thousands of its residents to return to their original homes, a number of countries refrained from receiving their nationals who traveled to join ISIS.