Naples, rigged elections for mafia infiltration: 18 arrests in the Municipality

There camorra it has hands everywhere, even in the most representative circles of legality and democracy. It is the case of town of Melito, within the northern metropolitan area of ​​the Campania capital. To end up under the relentless lens of the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate were the local elections in 2021 and those for the metropolitan city of 2022. The investigation conducted by Dia thus led to thearrest of 18 peopleon which weigh very heavy evidence, accused in various capacities of mafia political electoral exchangeattacks on citizens’ political rights, mafia-type association, corruptionexternal competition in mafia association and attempted extortion.

Adding insult to injury was thearrest of Luciano Mottola, the current mayor of Melito of Naples, del president of the municipal council Rocco Marrone and two other councillors, the coordinator for Melito of the company in charge of the urban hygiene service, father of a city councilor who had already run for mayor in the October 2021 elections. Luciano Mottola is a member of the centre-right coalition and had been elected mayor himself with the 2021 elections, in which he had “defeated” his opponent Dominque Pellecchia, from the center-left coalition, in the runoff.

