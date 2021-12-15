





Dominican Republic: “La Camiona”, a bus hunting for Haitian immigrants. © AFP

It is a yellow school-type bus, identified with the name of the General Directorate of Migration (DGM). Dark and hot, with bars on the windows, it fills with anguish and fear as the hours pass. On this bus are almost a hundred undocumented migrants, the vast majority from Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world, caught in a routine raid in the capital of the Dominican Republic. So far in 2021, 31,712 Haitians have been deported, 34% more than in all of 2020.