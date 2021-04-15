The release of more data on the activities of former Prime Minister David Cameron and senior officials in favor of private companies has raised alarm about the application of ethical standards that must be met by those in public office. Boris Johnson has had to deny that he intervened on behalf of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, in the failed purchase of the Newcastle United football club.

The controversy began in March with the collapse of Greensill Capital, a factoring company created by Australian Lex Greensill. The business consists of advancing the payment of invoices with a discount, which is the income of the company while it recovers the amount of the invoice from the creditor. The finance company grew by developing investment packages with the debts incurred.

The Credit Suisse bank and the Softbank investment fund were trapped, among others, by the collapse. Days later, it was revealed that Cameron sent messages to the current Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, and secretaries of state to give Greensill favorable loans, in the context of public aid to companies affected by the pandemic.

It was discovered that Lex Greensill worked as an advisor to Cameron, trying to convince ministries of the advisability of becoming clients of his company. The benefits of factoring for state agencies that are financed through the Treasury are debatable, and the revelations about Greensill’s infiltration of the administration and his connections with politicians and officials have come as a surprise.

Francis Maude, a former Cabinet minister focused on civil service reform, hired an accountant, Bill Crothers, as business director, with responsibility for sourcing. Maude continues to push for reform under Johnson, even though she has a private consultancy, which she created alongside one of the prime minister’s top current aides.

Crothers, also employed at the time by Maude’s consulting firm, has been found to have become an advisor to Greensill while still the Ministry’s commercial director, joining the company after leaving the civil service. As he already worked for the company, he was not obliged to request authorization from the supervisory body for the incompatibilities of dismissed employees.

Copita and payroll

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Lord Eric Pickles told the House of Commons Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs on Thursday. Picles, a former conservative minister, chairs the Commercial Appointments Advisory Committee (ACOBA), created precisely so that the “revolving door” between the public and private sectors does not cause conflicts of interest.

Pickles revealed to the committee that of the 34,000 officials who left the civil service last year, only 108 consulted with his committee about possible incompatibility with their new job. The incorporation of managers and advisers from the private sector and the reduction of pensions for civil servants – who compensated for their relatively low salaries – would have fostered an environment less respectful of the separation between the public and private interests.

Johnson’s Chief of Staff, Simon Case, demanded in a tense meeting with the Cabinet Ministry on Wednesday that all officials declare their second jobs. And the prime minister has commissioned a lawyer to investigate Greensill’s relationships with the Cameron administration and managements. You have to file a report in June.

The former prime minister has acknowledged mistakes, such as sending ministers over the phone text messages instead of a more formal letter, but claims he did nothing wrong. Nor would it be improper for him to arrange an informal meeting for Lex Greensill with Health Minister Matt Hancock to manage the payroll of the national health service employees, with substantial benefits for Cameron if the company had not failed.

Two Parliament committees have opened investigations. Previous scandals led to the creation of registration mechanisms for ministers’ meetings, which give more transparency to the activities of pressure groups, or to the additional income and gifts that disputed parties receive.