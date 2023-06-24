The cameras of a pizzeria recorded the scream of a child on the day of little Kata’s disappearance: here’s what emerged

In the episode of Fourth Degreebroadcast on the evening of Friday 23 June, one of the correspondents broadcast an unpublished video of the story of the little girl kata. The video camera of a pizzeria which is located about 250 meters from the hotel, recorded the scream of a child.

A few seconds, which of course I am now at I sift of the police forces. Those screams, followed by the closing of a door, obviously don’t mean they belong to the little girl who disappeared.

Those images of a pizzeria, were recorded around 17.20 on Saturday 10 June, moments when the mother was looking for the daughter inside the hotel.

About 38 seconds later, two people pass under that camera, but for them it seemed to be a day like any other. A little later a car also passes under that electronic eye, but it doesn’t seem to come from the road, but rather it seems to have come out of a parking.

Again from the one who reported the broadcast of Network 4, the investigators had not yet acquired those images. For this will be only the additional ones investigations to shed light on what happened to the child.

The mysterious disappearance of little Kata

The mystery of this little one started in the early afternoon of Saturday June 10th. Precisely within theformer Astor hotelillegally occupied by various families.

Two cameras caught the little girl’s passage, first at 15.01 with other children, who was returning to the hotel. Afterwards at 15.15as he roamed the corridors of that facility.

The mother had gone out for work and when she returned home, she realized that her daughter had disappeared alone some time later. Before returning, the woman went shopping and once in the room, she made one shower. Only after this did she start looking for her daughter.

As a result, the first call to law enforcement came around 18.45. But when she realized that her daughter was missing and she couldn’t find her on her own, she went to the barracks to report the fact. From here all the searches for the little girl were started, which still today have not been successful positive.