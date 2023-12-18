Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, the Al-Qassam Brigades have been publishing videos documenting their operations on their Telegram account.

But what is different about today's video, which monitors attacks in Gaza City, is the publication of scenes that were clearly captured from cameras worn by Israeli soldiers.

The Phalange did not explain how it obtained these scenes.

Some of them show damaged vehicles being towed in the streets of Gaza City, including the Merkava tank, the pride of the Israeli military industry.

The camera was fixed on the body of an Israeli soldier, and another soldier appeared next to him, and in the background the process of withdrawing the damaged tank appeared.

In other footage, Israeli soldiers were providing first aid to a colleague who was injured during clashes with Palestinian fighters.

Like the damaged tank, the source of the footage was a camera mounted on the uniform of a soldier standing at zero distance from the wounded soldier.

The footage also shows 5 tanks, a soldier holed up inside a house with an anti-tank missile, and 10 foot soldiers who were next to a tank.