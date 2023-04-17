One by one, Chinese car brands are coming our way. You have already become acquainted with Nio, BYD and Xpeng, among others. Next in line is HiPhi. This brand comes with a crossover called X and later with the Z. Because it is a Chinese car, you probably have some jokes about espionage through the camera in the car. The Chinese brand provides some extra fodder for these jokes.

The technical boss at HiPhi is Mark Stanton. He was formerly the head of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicles Division. He tells opposite Coach about monitoring the driver: ‘Our camera system is very spectacular. It has facial recognition, so you don’t have to use a key to start the car.’ In addition, the system can measure your blood pressure and even see your mood.

“It even knows how old you are,” says Stanton. The tech boss understands that you don’t make friends by guessing at someone’s age. That’s why HiPhi doesn’t show the guess about your age prominently in the car: “We decided not to show that on the display, because it might make people angry.” Another free tip: don’t use a chair that doubles as a scale, either.

Specifications of the HiPhi X

Soon the HiPhi X should come to Europe. This car has a 97-kWh battery that provides a range of 650 kilometers. The two electric motors together produce 535 horsepower. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h should be done in 3.9 seconds. The European prices of the X and Z are not yet known. Later there should also be a model that will be called the Y. So first the X, then the Z, then the Y. If this is an attempt at alphabet, HiPhi got two right.