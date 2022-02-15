Today we want to show you the video taken by the surveillance cameras of a Georgia street. A loving woman who stops by to greet some stray dogs.

Probably the security system, located at the entrance to an office building, was installed to protect against crime, but recently it has caught something very very different. He recorded one love scene in its purest form.

There are several strays who live along that street, but there is one reason why they chose that place.

In recent years, the owner of one of the businesses has taken on the responsibility of caring for stray dogs. He gives them food and water and makes sure of their health.

The movie became viral on social networks it shows the exact moment in which he arrives to open the store. When stray dogs see it, they can’t withhold joy.

The shopkeeper greets them with loving caresses as she opens the door of her shop. Her puppies are waiting for her politely at the edge of the door, until she comes back outside to continue on greet and pamper them.

They are very loving and warm. Friendship with them brings me a lot of happiness. They illuminate and warm the soul.

Thanks to this wonderful woman, stray dogs feel loved and know they are not alone. They have a’friend you can always count on.

After someone posted the video of the surveillance cameras, the images of this woman with the local stray dogs spread on social networks and in a short time they did. around the world.

Seeing that there are people in the world who are unable to remain indifferent to a being in need and willing to take full responsibility for them, makes us smile heart.

There should be more people like that in the world. Unfortunately the stray dogs it is not an easy phenomenon to counter and the fault lies with human beings alone, who continue to do so abandon your four-legged friends.