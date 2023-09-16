Umm bell (wam)

The Camel Racing Federation, in cooperation with the Umm Jars Camel Racing Association, organized a race that lasted for 3 days in the city of Umm Jars, in the presence of Abboud Hashem Badir, mayor of the city of Umm Jars, a delegation from the Camel Racing Federation, a number of city officials and members of the Umm Jars Camel Racing Association. And a number of representatives of Bedouin communities and local residents.

The competitions concluded with a final round of 11 km, in which the finalists who achieved advanced positions on the first and second days participated, and all participants in the rounds received valuable cash prizes.

The establishment of the race was an affirmation of the keenness and support of the wise leadership in the Emirates for the authentic Arab heritage and preserving it from extinction, as a continuation of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in preserving the heritage related to camels, and the authentic customs and traditions that relate to them, and represents The leadership’s interest in camel racing sports is a sincere expression of loyalty and respect for the past and the heritage embodied by purebred Arabian camels, and a desire to revive popular heritage and preserve it from extinction.

The Chadian city of Am Jars was able to hold this race due to the presence of large numbers of camels there, which receive wide attention, as they represent a major source of income for the city’s residents.

The Emirati humanitarian team present in the Chadian arena, representing the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, and the UAE Aid Coordination Office, distributed food parcels to the race participants.