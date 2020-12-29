Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Tuesday, December 29, that the kingdom had extracted oil for the first time in its territorial waters. This step was long overdue in this country, which is one of the poorest in Southeast Asia. “The first drop of oil has been produced”, wrote Hun Sen in particular on Facebook, greeting “another success for Cambodia’s economy”.

The year 2021 is coming (…) and we have received a huge gift for our country – the first oil production in our territory. Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia on Facebook

Hun Sen, in power for 35 years, also brushed aside concerns about the transparent and proper use of this new wealth. It is “A blessing” for Cambodians, he assured, “it is not a curse as has been said by some malicious people”. The crude was extracted from an area off the coast of Sihanoukville (South).

Neighboring Thailand and Malaysia have already been exploiting the hydrocarbon resources of the Gulf of Thailand since the 1980s. Cambodia has fallen behind, even though the American giant Chevron identified the country’s first oil reserves as early as 2005. The Cambodian government and Chevron ultimately failed to agree on how to share the pie. Phnom Penh finally signed a contract in 2017 with a Singaporean company, KrisEnergy. It currently holds 95% of the concession where the oil was extracted, the rest belonging to the government.





Officials from the Singaporean group KrisEnergy shake hands with Cambodian Energy Minister Suy Sem on August 23, 2017, after the signing of a contract between the two parties. (TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP)

The company is initially forecasting maximum production of 7,500 barrels per day, a modest figure compared to production in Thailand or Vietnam. But the revenues could be significant for the government, which estimated in 2017 to be able to withdraw at least 500 million dollars (409 million euros) in royalties during the first phase of the project. After Chevron’s discovery of oil reserves, Cambodia estimated its subsea reserves at hundreds of millions of barrels in six areas.