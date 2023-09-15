With the purpose of strengthening the culture of prevention and reducing the effects of earthquakes in the country, yesterday the Alternate Monitoring Center (CAM) was inaugurated in San Agustín Tlaxiaca, Hidalgo, which doubles the operational capabilities of the National Seismological Service (SSN). ).

The new center guarantees the uninterrupted operation of the national seismological system. Both facilities will provide more information to safeguard the lives of the population, particularly in the 15 states most sensitive to earthquakes, it was reported at the event, transmitted via the Internet.

Enrique Graue Wiechers, rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), highlighted that the SSN is the paradigmatic example in which society can clearly appreciate the value of science. In dramatic moments, the “timely, truthful and forceful” information from that institution has helped to remain calm and eventually save lives.

He thanked the government of Hidalgo for donating the land on which the CAM was installed, as well as the decision of the Chamber of Deputies to allocate sufficient resources to build this “place where all the information is stored automatically and alternatively to that received by the SSN.”

In his speech, José Luis Macías, director of the UNAM Institute of Geophysics, recalled the earthquake of September 2017, which “showed the vulnerabilities of the rapid and effective response that we must have as SSN, to inform the authorities and society ”.

He also referred to the loss of life and damage to the infrastructure of the country’s capital and the states of Mexico and Morelos caused then.

constant surveillance

In October 2017, Enrique Graue proposed a budget to Congress to reinforce the SSN and a year later the legislature allocated resources for the construction of the CAM, which began in 2019.

Macías highlighted that the CAM, located in an area of ​​low seismic vulnerability, ensures constant and uninterrupted surveillance even when a contingency occurs that makes the full operation of the SSN in Ciudad Universitaria impossible.

Julio Menchaca, governor of Hidalgo, highlighted the use of technology and science to generate information that results in saving people’s lives, due to the risk posed by the physical conformation of our country.

Meanwhile, Arturo Iglesias, head of the national seismologist, reported that the new facilities provide “solid support for the seismic information received and the reinforcement of seismic monitoring and analysis capabilities.”

He explained that the CAM is committed to the continuity of operations and capacity of the SSN. It also allows computing capacity to be scaled in the future and host other critical systems linked to civil protection.

For Enrique Guevara Ortiz, director of the National Center for Disaster Prevention, the information generated at UNAM and other universities helps take preventive actions in response to the emergency and reconstruction.

He added that, as Mexico is a seismic country and will continue to shake, not only in September, it is necessary to continue collaborating to prevent and reduce the risk of disasters.

“Today represents another value for the national civil protection system to have an alternate headquarters, a mirror center of the SSN,” the official concluded.