“We have been too optimistic about the production capacity (of the vaccines for COVID-19) and perhaps we were too sure that what we had ordered and paid for was going to be delivered to us on time.” This phrase that Ursula von der Leyen pronounced on February 10 in the European Parliament sounded contrition. The President of the European Commission He arrived at that plenary session with a very heavy backpack. And even today he can’t get rid of it.

It continues to be harassed by the delays in the supply of vaccines, due to a massive error that it made with a law to veto exports that put the ‘Brexit’ agreements in danger, due to the irritation of many countries at a joint purchase operation that has left the EU behind against its former partners the United Kingdom, the United States or Israel (which multiplies our pace by twelve). And because Brussels still looks weak; unable to enforce some of the pharmaceutical contracts – It is not yet clear that AstraZeneca, for example, can deliver 180 million doses in the second quarter. So the German can not turn the page. It continues in low hours despite attempts to amend a painful image that mixes ingenuity, personalism and improvisation in equal parts.

It takes two European Councils subjected to the third degree of many leaders. They demand responses to delays, clarity in contracts and more firmness with the industry. In the five-hour video summit last February (much calmer than the previous one) they also asked for details on how it could help to increase production, speed up authorizations from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and on a project recently announced by his team with which he seeks reprieve. It has been baptized as ‘Hera Incubator’ and contemplates an injection of 250 million euros to anticipate new mutations. Specifically, there are 75 million to “achieve 5% sequencing” (today we are at 1% on average) and another 150 to promote research and collaboration between specialized centers, health authorities and laboratories.

His explanations were of little use to the bottom line: that hethe rate of vaccination will not be more vigorous in the short term. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, warned him as soon as he left that summit: “We know that the next few weeks will still be difficult.” So the frustration continues to spread and several Member States are already acting on their own.. That Hungary was the first was not surprising either, given the appearance of its ultra-nationalist president, Viktor Orban. But they have been followed by Slovenia, the Czech Republic, also Poland … and in recent weeks Austria and Denmark. They all go out of line. Recourse to Russian or Chinese vaccines – which do not have the protection of the EMA – to be able to immunize faster than the others. Or “close collaboration” with Israel to develop future formulas without having to depend on the EU.

And of course, Moscow has come to shake the hornet’s nest more. In the midst of an open conflict with the Union over the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Thursday he offered Brussels the possibility of vaccinating up to “50 million Europeans” from next June if the regulatory agency approves its Sputnik V. The EMA has started to study it. The Commission says that it is neither here nor expected. That it has not negotiated with the manufacturers of the serum “nor would it be obliged” per se to make a massive purchase even if it entered the catalog of those allowed (Pfizer-Biontec, Moderna, AstraZeneca and from day 11, the Janssen single-dose).

Unfulfilled expectations



But in the chaos, not everything is delays, nor does all the responsibility for the problems fall on the European Commission. The idea of ​​joint purchase (2,800 million doses to date, of which Spain, by population, corresponds to 10%) responds to a good logic: Twenty-seven negotiate better than one. And indeed, all the problems have been triggered because delivery expectations are not being met. But the battle has raged against AstraZeneca at all levels. To the point that the problem is not only that the Anglo-Swedish company is going to deliver less than 50% of the doses it promised this quarter (just over 30 million out of a total of 80). It is that many of those that it has already distributed are still stored.

France, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands or Spain itself opted a month ago not to inoculate in people over 55 years of age. Even though the European agency had recommended its widespread use, these countries decided to limit it due to lack of sufficient data on its efficacy in the older population. As a result, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has detected a significant reserve in the cold stores: Belgium would have only administered 4% of the more than 200,000 doses received, Germany around 13% of a million and medium long and France had a reserve of more than 80%.

Here ehe best trial has been the UK mass vaccination, supported by AstraZeneca. With a third of its population (more than twenty million British), already with the first dose, a drastic decrease in hospitalizations has been observed (of more than 75% in elderly patients). So after a month of the partial veto, France, Germany and Italy have already backtracked. The residue left by the contradictory messages: peaks of distrust about vaccines, as Angela Merkel recently recognized when speaking of “acceptance problem.”

The Another battle in Brussels is in a ‘vaccination passport’ that would allow to restore mobility in the internal market and to reactivate vacation trips in summer. Here the Commission remains between a rock and a hard place, between the strong pressure from the countries of the South and also some of Central Europe such as Austria, in which Tourism is key to their GDP, and the reluctance of those who warn of the risk of discriminating against those who are not vaccinated (France, Belgium or the Netherlands). The Commission will present the legislative proposal for the ‘digital green pass’ on the 17th. It will not only document if the carrier is vaccinated or not, but also if they have a negative PCR and even antibodies after having overcome the disease.

One of the questions here is who can be excluded and based on what legal criteria, taking into account that getting vaccinated is voluntary in the EU. And that requires a lot of precision to get out of this new minefield with flying colors. Solving this issue successfully and doing it in a vaccination scenario with the adequate supply (from April more than one hundred million doses should be distributed per month) place the community Executive before a new litmus test. Crucial months for the end of Von der Leyen’s ordeal.