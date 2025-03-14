It is not an optimal start of the season for Jonas Vingegaard (Visma). The Calvary of the double winner of the Tour in the Paris-Niza has ended with his withdrawal. He did not participate in the sixth stage, which concluded in Berre L’Etang with the victory of the Danish Mads Pedersen.

The Vingegaard team, Visuma-Liease to Bike, announced in a brief statement that it had decided to cancel its contest in the race to allow a prompt recovery.

The Danish cyclist had suffered a strong bruise in his hand after a fall in the fifth Paris-Nice stage, to which a cut in the lip, a bruised body and the cold of this race that crosses France from north to south.

"Our medical team has decided that the best thing for him is to recover from yesterday's accident at home and focus on his next goals of the season," said Visma.









Vingegaard had lost the lead of the Paris-Nice at the end of the fifth stage, when he gave the yellow jersey to his teammate and winner of last year, Matteo Jorgenson. He was second in the general.

In the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic, team one-X once again showed a competitive level with the victory of Danish Fredik Dversnes, another one from the small Nordic country. The Spanish Juan Ayuso continues second in the general, at 22 s. of the Italian Filippo Ganna.