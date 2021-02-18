In Córdoba, prosecutors cannot investigate judges: they must ask a control magistrate. And that they requested from the Prosecutor’s Office of the town of La Carlota this Thursday. The pointed one? María Julia Poli, the current Justice of the Peace of Saint Eufemia, the town of just over 2,500 inhabitants that did nothing for Jésica Benítez (34), who for more than 20 years was a victim of gender violence by Jorge Bodo (69), the man who was handed over at 13 and father of his two children.

They want to investigate Judge Poli to determine the possible “existence of facts criminal“.

As he could know Clarion, the Justice of the Peace of Santa Eufemia who preceded Poli could also be targeted for having “endorsed the sexual abuse towards Jésica when she was 14 and Bodo 50. They believe that she validated the agreement for him to keep the boy she was carrying, when there was a minor who had been raped by a man 35 years older.

But there is more: the prosecutor’s office in La Carlota, 25 kilometers from Santa Eufemia, asked investigate the cops that they never notified the Justice about the ordeal that Jésica was going through, which she wanted to report and finally had to do it for 0800.

Jésica Benítez suffered gender violence and abuse for more than 20 years. Photo: capture www.santaeufemiaweb.com

“Santa Eufemia is a small town, which is in the middle of the productive Argentine soybean nucleus, in the dairy basin. In other words, it does not have difficulties that derive from poverty and marginalization. They knew what Jésica lived for 20 years: I was naturalized the fact in the town that this was the case, was normal ”, described the sources.

The town of Santa Eufemia only stood up for Jésica two days after she gave a note to a local portal on Friday, February 12, where she told her regret and hell who lived and why, after the suicide of her 19-year-old son, which occurred last December 6, she was encouraged to fight to free herself from Bodo’s violence.

Prosecutor Georgina Osella acted ex officio on Saturday February 13 and Wednesday 17 ordered to stop Bodo for “disobedience”, for violating the perimeter that the woman got after filing the complaint by 0800 because her town did not take it when her 19-year-old son was killed.

They also originally accused him of sexually abusing Jésica, aggravated “by the pre-existing coexistence with a person under 18 years of age”: that is, because he went to live with him at 13, and got pregnant at 14.

More victims

This Thursday, the prosecutor Osella also expanded the accusation for Bodo. “The crimes of sexual abuse for taking advantage of sexual immaturity and sexual abuse with carnal access are added, for facts committed without interruption from 1999 to 2020”, Reads the part of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Santa Eufemia, the Cordovan people who stood up to ask for Justice for Jésica Benítez 20 years later. Photo: capture www.santaeufemiaweb.com

And he adds that these crimes are added “to the already attributed crimes of sexual abuse qualified by the pre-existing coexistence with a person under 18 years of age and disobedience to authority, framed in cases of family and gender violence, to the detriment of two women”.

One of those women is Jésica; the other, a sister of her who lived in Bodo’s house when she was about 15 years old.

“The events had their beginning, when one of the victims was a 13-year-old girl, while the accused had 49, and they have continued until today, a period in which the accused carried out different types of violence to the detriment of the victim ”, they point out from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Córdoba.

And they added: “With regard to the other victim, currently 20 years old, the events began when I was a 15 year old girl and they were extended to 18 (period 2015 to 2018), within the framework of a coexistence ”.

Jésica Benítez told in detail what she lived with her sons and stepdaughters, who support her. Photo: capture www.santaeufemiaweb.com

What’s more, Jésica’s sister testified on Wednesday and after her testimony the prosecutor ordered Bodo’s immediate arrest. “They are evaluating charging him for other crimes: threats and injuries“, Advanced other sources linked to the cause to Clarion.

Meanwhile, they detailed that “it is not known what will happen to the former Justice of the Peace of Santa Eufemia who, when he endorsed the agreement between Jessica, 14, and Bodo, 5.0 ignored the existence of the very serious crime. Perhaps yes once the case against Magistrate Poli is advanced ”.

“The Control Judge of the La Carlota judicial headquarters was required to initiate a jurisdictional investigation in relation to the actions of the Justice of the Peace of said locality, in order to determine the possible existence of criminal acts ”, states the part of the Prosecutor’s Office on Poli.

For now, they highlight in that part that the San Eufemia policemen are being investigated. The sources complete the blanks: “It is for ignoring Jésica’s request and not giving participation to the Attorney General of La Carlota. If it wasn’t through the media they wouldn’t find out”.

The cause of suicide

When he died, Joan Bodo was 19 years old. When she was born, her mother Jésica was about to turn 15. Jésica later had another daughter, who is now 6. “I paid for my children’s slippers in bed”, said this woman, one of the many abuses that Bodo experienced.

Joan, like Bodo’s daughters from his first marriage, aged 35 and 28, also suffered from psychological violence from his father.

On December 6, 2020, in the apartment she rented in Villa María, where she was studying to be an accountant, Jésica found her son hanged.

Santa Eufemia, the Cordovan people who stood up to ask for Justice for Jésica Benítez 20 years later. Photo: capture www.santaeufemiaweb.com

In relation to this case, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Córdoba expressed in a statement: “The proceedings are carried out in the city of Villa Maria, careful to be the place where it happened ”. There the boy’s cell phone and computer are investigated.

