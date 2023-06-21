The signs of appeasement did not last long. The American President, Joe Bidenequated to its Chinese counterpartXi Jinpingwith the “dictators”, which China considered “ridiculous” and an “open political provocation”.

Referring to the recent crisis in which the United States shot down a Chinese balloon it deemed a spy, Biden said Tuesday that “the reason why (the Chinese president) got so upset” when that happened “is that he didn’t know (that this device) was there”.

“It’s very embarrassing for dictators when they don’t know what happened,” Biden said at a Democratic Party reception in California in the presence of reporters.

“When (the balloon) was shot down, he (Xi Jinping) was very ashamed and denied that he was even there,” the US president added.

The statements were condemned by China, which on Wednesday described Biden’s comment as “ridiculous”.

“This comment from the US side is really ridiculous, very irresponsible and does not reflect reality,” said Mao Ning, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry. It is “an open political provocation”added the spokesman, asked about that statement at a regular briefing.

Russia also criticized Biden’s comments. The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the comment reflected Washington’s “unpredictable” foreign policy. “This is a very contradictory statement of US foreign policy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters.

‘Good job’

This exchange occurs after the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenwill conclude a two-day visit to Beijing on Monday, the first by a US diplomatic chief in nearly five years.

His meeting with Xi Jinping was hailed by both countries as a success after months of tensiondespite the persistence of deep disagreements.

Blinken traveled to China with the intention that Xi Jinping maintain his mediation efforts between kyiv and Moscow.

Biden also said about China and Xi that now you are “in a situation where he wants to have a relationship again”, and praised Blinken’s “good job” in Beijing. However, the US president warned that “it will take time” to defuse tensions between the two global powers.

Biden, 80 and a re-election candidate, also raised concerns about the Asian giant by telling donors that “China is in real economic trouble.”

The rivalry between China and the United States turned into an open diplomatic crisis with the episode of the balloon in February.

President Biden mentioned another sticking point with China: the summit in May in which the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States – known as the “Quad” – criticized Beijing’s policy in the Asia-Pacific, which they consider a source of of instability.

The four countries “work hand in hand in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean”Biden said, according to which this demonstration of unity between the four countries was what “really upset” the Chinese president.

Tuesday’s was not Biden’s first strong statement at a fundraising ceremony, usually small events without cameras or recorders where reporters listen and transcribe the president’s opening remarks.

During such an event, in October 2022, Biden, for example, mentioned the risk of a nuclear “apocalypse” unleashed by Russia.

AFP