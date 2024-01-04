Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

The Minister for Infrastructure and Digital in Saxony-Anhalt and state chairwoman of the FDP Saxony-Anhalt, Lydia Hüsken © Focke Strangmann/dpa

As an example of calm and calm cooperation, Lydia Hüskens supports the German coalition, which has governed Saxony-Anhalt since 2021.

Saxony-Anhalt – Saxony-Anhalt's Infrastructure and Digital Minister Lydia Hüskens (FDP) proposes, in view of the frequent disputes in the current traffic light government, to form a coalition of the Union, SPD and FDP after the next federal election. According to Hüskens, the coalition of CDU, SPD and FDP represents a wide range of society without taking extremist positions.

According to Hüskens: The partners handle their relationships fairly and discussions are primarily carried out internally. Compared to the Mirror said Hüskens – “It may seem a bit boring sometimes because we don’t duel on an open stage all day, but ultimately people appreciate the pragmatic approach.” She also has the feeling that a little more boredom in current politics wouldn't be a bad thing.

Epiphany meeting of the FDP – politicians want to set strict goals

In the run-up to the Epiphany meeting, the FDP's start to the year, in Stuttgart, a narrow majority of FDP members recently voted in a survey to remain in the traffic light coalition. This signal was important for Christian Lindner because the meeting is coming up on Saturday. There, Lindner and other FDP politicians want to set basic goals for the coming period. However, internally in the party, consideration has already begun as to what alternatives the FDP would have after the next federal election.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the FDP © IMAGO/Arnulf Hettrich

After the 2025 federal election, Hüskens sees the likelihood of another three-way alliance with unpredictable political constellations as likely. She therefore sees a German coalition as a possible option. However, she emphasizes that discussions about government coalitions should only take place after the election date. However, Hüskens is of the opinion that the preliminary goal should be to convince as many voters as possible of one's own positions. (jek)