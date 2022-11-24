It is a fact that The Callisto Protocol It is going to be the video game that will end the year in terms of major releases, after all it is a title created by the director who had the series dead space. However, its arrival may not be well liked by all people, since users of pc they would have problems when opening the program.

how he found out DSOGaming, The Callisto Protocol will use denuvo in the computer version. The information comes from the Steam page, which lists the controversial anti-piracy software among the features. denuvo It is cause for concern among the community. Unfortunately, this will render users unable to create some mods.

The software is known to cause problems in games of pc, specifically related to the frame rate. Things got so bad that titles like Deathloop were being criticized for the effect DRM. Some studies have chosen to remove it, including Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and until the recent Gotham Knights.

The video game could be considered as the spiritual successor of dead spacea quarter but with other characters totally unrelated to the franchise dand Electronic Arts. Also, let’s not forget that the latter will have its own remake, which suspiciously launches a month after this new brand that can mark history.

Remember the game is released next December 2.

via: gamerant