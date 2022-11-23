According to a page within Steam, The Callisto Protocol It will have a season pass which will be available after its launch which will take place during December 2022.

According to the information, Additional content includes more story, areas to explore within the Black Iron Prison, and a sort of horde mode called Riot where you have to face off against multiple waves of enemies.

This last section can be played by four players and could be an interesting challenge for players who like the horde mode in the presentation that is put in front of them. Some of the challenges they will have to face are the lack of weapons and health packages.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

The Callisto Protocol Season Pass will also offer various cosmetics to unlock, as well as 13 animations for when enemies end up killing Jacob.the protagonist of the game.

It is worth remembering that this last section has a lot to do with the way this game is promoted, as it is certainly a grotesque and horror feeling.

When is The Callisto Protocol coming out?

The Callisto Protocol will be released on December 2 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Would you like to know more about this release? Here we present you a preview that we did.

On the other hand, it’s worth noting that the studio – full of Dead Space veterans – behind this title said they don’t see how good financial model to Xbox Game Pass. We also tell you that maybe the best platform to enjoy this title will be on PS5.

There's a lot coming up for this title, so we'll keep an eye on its release. You are excited?