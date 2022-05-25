Some information on The Callisto Protocol emerge from the new issue of Game Informer, which contains an extended special on the new Striking Distance game that proposes itself as the heir of Dead Space, from which it seems that the project is cross-gen, therefore also foreseen for PS4 and Xbox Oneand that it is in the home straight for a launch in 2022.

The article in question, accompanied by images visible in the tweet below, it refers to The Callisto Protocol as a game cross-gen, that is also arriving on PS4 and Xbox One, where the announcement seems to propose itself exclusively as a next gen title on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, in addition to the PC version. There hasn’t been a specific announcement on the matter, but the article talks about the game as coming on older platforms as well.

For the rest, the publisher Krafton reiterated that the forecast is to launch it in the second half of 2022 and this, for the moment, has not changed. It is a game survival horror in the third person, which closely resembles Dead Space. Not for nothing, the author is practically the same, since Striking Distance is the new team founded by Glen Schofield.

There history sees the protagonist, Jacob Lee, who finds himself exploring a maximum security penitentiary on Callisto, Jupiter’s largest moon, where a mysterious infection has spread, transforming humans into monsters called Biophage. Also in this case it is possible to kill enemies with a tactical dismemberment technique and here too there is a gravitational-based attack and interaction system.

Previously, we saw how the publisher considers the game a “quadruple A” title, and new images had also emerged in the past few days.