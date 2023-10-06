













Although it had a fairly mixed reception at its launch, here you have one of its staunchest defenders. That’s why I decided to share with you a series of reasons why you should give it a try. Besides, it doesn’t happen that

Why you should play The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is pure and simple survival horror

At the time, many media outlets described The Callisto Protocol as unfair and frustrating. However, in my experience it was perfectly passable, although of course it is very challenging. After all inventory space is extremely limited.

This makes it a survival horror that truly returns to what the genre initially was. Where you couldn’t go through all the rooms eliminating all the enemies, you had to be strategic and cautious with the bullets you expended. Only here you don’t even have a trunk in a safe room where you can store what you don’t need at the moment.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

This gives The Callisto Protocol an added degree of stress and terror that I consider very welcome. In addition to giving it a certain realism, we do not always have enough pockets to carry countless weapons and bullets for them. Not a magic trunk that stores everything we want.

It’s also notable that even if you run out of bullets, you still have the option to use hand-to-hand combat. So you will never be completely defenseless against what the game throws against you. Just play with the caution and care that survival horror deserves to have the optimal experience.

Its combat is unique and often satisfying

Another differentiator The Callisto Protocol It is his combat that gives the same weight to using firearms as it does to using your mallet. In fact, in the same game I recommend using more physical attacks and only shooting when enemies show their weak point. So you must be strategic.

As if that were not enough, the confrontations become very rewarding. It gives a great feeling of accomplishment when you defeat an opponent with just your physical skills. After all, it involves a system of dodging, blocking and counterattacks, it’s not just about pulling the trigger like crazy.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

Even several months before the arrival of Resident Evil 4 Remake, The Callisto Protocol It already had a stealth component. In several areas you can approach enemies silently to deliver an accurate killing blow. This saves more bullets and takes away the stress of facing large groups.

Finally, it has its futuristic approach with the GRP, a technology that allows you to lift enemies and throw them towards danger. You can also pick up things like locks or heavy objects to throw them to throw the monsters off balance. Of course you can’t do it indiscriminately, since you also have to ration the battery you use.

The Callisto Protocol is an experience that feels truly next-gen

Although The Callisto Protocol It also came out for Xbox One and PS4, the best way to play it is on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. It completely feels like it was intended for these systems and that the other versions came later.

The graphic section is very careful and highlights each of the scenarios. From the snowy exteriors to its futuristic botanical gardenss. Of course we can’t leave out its characters that look extremely detailed.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

The great graphic quality of The Callisto Protocol It also does its part to give us terrifying scenarios. Thanks to the use of particles, there are several scenarios that hide monsters to give you unexpected scares. They also make the deaths brutal and grotesque.

The 3D audio makes you immerse yourself in its setting and makes you feel uncomfortable. If you also play on PS5 with haptic feedback, the experience is even better. Well, you feel every step and every blow of your mallet in your hands. It is really highly recommended to give it a try if you have a next-gen console.

The best recommendation to enjoy it: do not compare it with Dead Space

I honestly think that one of the things that worked the most against The Callisto Protocol were the constant comparisons with Dead Space. After all, both are space survival horrors that also come from the mind of the same creator: Glenn Schofield.

However I think that should not be the case. Although they have some similarities, you should play it thinking of it as its own entity and not expecting it to be the spiritual successor of Dead Space. That way you will enjoy it much more than if you are constantly seeing what another title does better.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

As your own entity The Callisto Protocol It is a game worth experiencing even once. Especially if you are a fan of horror titles. It has an interesting story, its own mechanics that are solid, and spectacular graphics.

Additionally, many of the balance complaints have already been fixed by the studio since its poor reception, so now is a very good time to enjoy it. Take advantage of the fact that they are giving it away on PlayStation Plus and give it a try. If you don’t like it, just uninstall it and that’s it.

