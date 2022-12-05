The Callisto Protocol has arrived and hasn’t exactly convinced everyone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a good number of players who are dedicating themselves to this new horror adventure. Also modders are already active and especially the Italian is AD Massicuro which now offers us a version in 8K with ray traced effects.

AD Massicuro explains that he used Reshade with a brand new Shader for Ray Traced lighting known as Ehsan’s “NGLighting”. Like RTGI, this shader is able to “reproduce realistic shadows and lights using information from the screen space”. It is a shader with incredible performance, the modder explains to us, who also reminds us that it is one free shader that you can find at this address.

The modder also explains that he has improved the Bloom, the Depth of Field and that he has given an additional touch of Color Grading to The Callistito Protocol, thus improving the graphic quality of the game. Also, he added a “Shake Camera” mod which makes every scene of the adventure more cinematic and engaging. It’s all about multiple little tweaks that improve the overall experience.

With these changes, the game runs in 8K, thanks to the use of an RTX 4090 from Nvidia. More precisely, the computer used to run the game in this format is equipped with the following components:

Motherboard: Asus Prime A z790

CPU: Intel 13700K

RAM: 32GB DDR5

GPU: RTX 4090 Asus Tuf

SSD: Samsung 980 pro 1TB

HDD: WD 1TB

AIO WC: Artic freezer II 280 Rgb

Power Supply: EVGA Supernova G3 850 Watts

Tell us, what do you think of the final result?