ElAnalistaDeBits has published a comparison videos between versions PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC from The Callisto Protocolin which he analyzes the resolution, performance and quality of the details of the Striking Distance Studios title on the current generation platform.

As confirmed by the numerous negative reviews on Steam, The Callisto Protocol it’s a mess on PC, even with a high-level configuration. In particular, ElAnalistaDeBits reports inconsistent performances, with continuous stuttering and sometimes even freezes. According to him, this version needs to receive a corrective patch as soon as possible and at the moment it shouldn’t even be on sale.

Moving on to the console versions, according to the YouTuber’s analysis on both PS5 and Xbox Series X The Callisto Protocol features two graphics modes, one with 30 fps and ray tracing, the other with 60 fps. Both aim for 4K with dynamic resolution, but clearly there are compromises in this respect with the Performance mode, which hovers at a resolution of 1872p. Quality mode also features higher quality shadows and reflections, but Xbox Series X apparently lacks ray-traced reflections – possibly due to a bug. Xbox Series S on the other hand runs at 1440p and 30 fps without ray tracing and has clipping issues with textures and global illumination.

In general, ElAnalistadeBits on PS5 and Xbox Series X recommends the use of Performance mode – the higher resolution and ray-tracing are not worth the candle when compared to 60fps.

The youtuber today also published a comparison between the PS5 and PS4 versions of The Callisto Protocol. Also if you haven’t done it yet, we suggest you read our review of the survival horror of Striking Distance Studios.