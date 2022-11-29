It will soon be available The Callisto Protocol and, now, we can know how big the download file is, along with the weight of the launch update as well. Precisely, the update weighs 11.5 GB while the total weight of the game is 43.005GB.

The information comes from PlayStation Game Size which analyzes the PlayStation Store servers to find information on upcoming games in advance. As you can see below, everything was shared via Twitter.

PlayStation Game Size also states that The Callisto Protocol Launch Update is calculated as the number 1,004,000. Additionally, the game previously weighed 42.794 GB in its 1,003,000 version.

Of course, there is always the possibility that the team will be forced to issue another update between now and the launch of The Callisto Protocol, scheduled for December 2, 2022.

We also remember that these numbers refer to the PlayStation version of The Callisto Protocol. The figures shouldn’t be completely different between the PC and Xbox versions, but it is possible that there are small differences, even if only by a few hundred MB.

PlayStation Game Size also confirms that it will be possible to do the pre-load of The Callisto Protocol starting November 30, 2022. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Metacritic has also revealed the publication date of the reviews of The Callisto Protocol.