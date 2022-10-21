The Callisto protocol, the next game from Dead Space and Call of Duty veteran Schofield has gone gold. This means that development is complete and the game is ready to be printed on the disc.

However, the developers at Striking Distance Studios aren’t sitting until the game’s release date on December 2, as it’s clear that work continues after this milestone.

Either way, “going gold” is a milestone in game development and means the Callisto protocol is one step closer to being released in stores and digitally. This is also the first Striking Distance game.

A horror game set in a prison on the moon of Jupiter, Callisto, the title was announced as a game that operated within the PUBG universe.

PUBG owner Krafton also owns Striking Distance and the idea was to create a larger and more connected PUBG universe. Those plans have been scaled back and now the Callisto protocol is self-contained, although it will contain “little things” that connect to PUBG.

Schofield, the game’s director, co-created the Dead Space series before joining Activision where he spearheaded the development of several Call of Duty games.

Schofield recently apologized for the comments he made about how he and the team were working 6-7 days a week for 12-15 hours at a time to finish the game.