Glen A. Schofield the author of The Callisto Protocol is working on a new video game , despite the failure of his recent survival horror. Unfortunately he did not share many details, also considering that the development should be in the initial stages.

A new project

“Even though I've been on a break, I've been super busy, and not just drawing,” Schofield wrote, before adding, “Something new and exciting in the world of video games. I can't wait to bring you more after New Year! “

As already mentioned, for now the details are only these, therefore practically nil. However, it's nice to know that Schofield hasn't given up after The Callisto Protocol, whose sales led him to abandon his old development studio, and that he wants to try again. Ultimately, losing the author of Dead Space would be negative for the entire world of video games.

Who knows if Schofield's next game will be a horror game again or if he will dedicate himself to something completely different.