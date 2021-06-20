The creators of the popular battle royale PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds announced, a long time ago, their intention to expand their IP with spin-off titles of a nature other than battle royale.

This led to the announcement of The Callisto Protocol, horror game developed by Striking Distance Studios, set in the same PUBG universe, albeit in the future.

The team is led by former developers Visceral, responsible for the series Dead Space and this caused the jubilation of the fans, eager to see a new survival horror created by the hands of those in the know.

As it turns out, however, The Callisto Protocol may not be the only title in development at Striking Distance: the well-known insider PlayerIGN, which specializes in PUBG-related leaks, would have revealed the existence of Project Titan, a new battle royale game, developed by the team in question.

PlayerIGN speculates that the two titles are somehow connected, by plot or theme: for example, given that in Callisto Protocol there are prisoners, perhaps the battle royale Titan is a kind of punishment for prisoners.

What:

? PUBG’s horror game: Callisto Protocol, is set in “Black Iron Prison” on Jupiter’s moon.

? #ProjectTitan‘sa new unannounced Battle Royale made by the same studio. What if:

Project Titan is where Black Iron prisoners are sent to Saturn’s moon Titan in a death game BR. pic.twitter.com/iSV9dyspMz – PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) June 18, 2021

At the moment we can only speculate as, other than the words of the insider, we have no evidence to support the existence of Project Titan. We will have to wait for the next official news.

For the moment, the only certain news is that The Callisto Protocol will be released in 2022 on PC and consoles.

