The Contagion Bundle Of The Callisto Protocol And available starting today for Season Pass owners, as confirmed by the trailer published for the occasion by Striking Distance Studio, which provides all the details on the package.

As already reported, the Contagion Bundle includes a new mode that is even more demanding than the Hardcore Mode introduced some time ago, capable of offering users a truly consistent degree of challenge thanks to permanent death and limited resources.

That’s not all: the DLC also features fourteen death animations for the protagonist of the adventure, as well as a series of skins, the Watchtower Skin Collection, to change his appearance and that of his weapons.

In our review of The Callisto Protocol we talked about how the new survival horror from the creator of Dead Space is an excellent title, with many good ideas but also with some shortcomings that prevent it from really standing out, especially in comparison to Glen’s first work Schofield.