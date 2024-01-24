Striking Distancethe studio responsible for The Callisto Protocol, has begun development of a new game in Unreal Engine 5as confirmed by an announcement aimed at swelling the ranks of the development team in view of the next big project.

In any case, we are far from an official announcement with a presentation with great fanfare and indeed it is quite probable that the work is still in an embryonic phase considering that only a year has passed since the launch of The Callisto Protocol.

The little information on this comes from a job advertisement published by the Californian studio for the role of lead gameplay animatorwhich talks about an “unannounced new game in Unreal Engine 5.”