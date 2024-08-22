[Redacted] – that roguelike set in the Callisto Protocol universe announced under the codename Project Birdseye, which we reported earlier this year – has landed itself a release date.

It will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic on 31st October, Striking Distance Studios revealed today.

Described as a “fast-action isometric roguelike”, [REDACTED] will task players with fighting off monsters, reanimated corpses and more.

[REDACTED] – Announce Trailer. Watch on YouTube

“Black Iron, a state-of-the-art penitentiary located on Jupiter’s icy moon Callisto, is overrun with hordes of infected inmates. As a modest prison guard your job is simple – get to the last escape pod and get out alive,” reads the official blurb shared alongside [REDACTED]’s latest trailer (which you can see above).

“But you aren’t the only survivor looking to escape. Your rivals – a deranged guard, a violent gangster, a maniacal lunch lady, and more – can’t wait to step over your corpse and save themselves. Only one of you can make it off the moon – make sure it’s you!”

So, will you be getting your thrills and chills with [REDACTED] this Halloween?

Meanwhile, if you are yet to play The Callisto Protocol, it is currently available to claim for free via the Epic Games Store.