The Callisto Protocolnew horror game, will be unveiled again next week, but in the meantime we have a chance to see a little detail of the game, precisely of one of the monsters.

As you can see, the information was shared via Twitter by Glen A. Schofield. We are talking about the founder of Striking Distance Studios, development team of The Callisto Protocol. The picture shows a piece of a monster, hard to say exactly which one. Certainly it is a deformed creature, full of pustules and creepy.

Schofield also states that “if you don’t already follow The Callisto Protocol’s Twitter account, now is a good time to start.” He also reveals to us that the next week there will be news for the game, even if it does not indicate precisely when and in what format. Will it be a new trailer, or will we have to settle for some images from the game?

Schofield is known as one of the creators of Dead Space (which will be back with a remake, here is the release date). Additionally, he worked on Call of Duty after founding Sledgehammer Games. The Callisto Protocol, on the other hand, is tied to PUBG, although we know little about the horror game at the moment. It has been said that it will be “scary, dark, disturbing and unpleasant”. Does it intrigue you?