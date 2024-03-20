The game was presented with a short trailer that offers us a taste of the lively gameplay dynamics, where using firearms and other instruments of death you have to make a clean sweep of the fearsome Biophages that will hunt the player. At the moment, a precise release date has not been indicated, nor the reference platforms, with more details coming soon.

Krafton and the developers of Striking Distance have revealed Project Birdseye the code name of a new one action with roguelike mechanics and isometric view that arises as spin-off of The Callisto Protocol set in Black Iron prison.

Project Birdseye is not The Callisto Protocol 2

In the video Striking Distance explains that Project Birdseye is clearly not a real sequel to The Callisto Protocol, but rather is a minor title born in 2023 thanks to a small group of developers who wanted to experiment with roguelike mechanics and which will be developed without put a spoke in the wheels on the the studio's next big projectyet to be revealed.

“In 2023, a small group of us began working on a passion project born out of our obsession with roguelikes easy to play, but fun to master. We love the world we created for The Callisto Protocol and want to continue playing in that sandbox – and Black Iron Prison is the perfect future-punk playground for the team's vision,” explains Striking Distance.

“As you might guess, this isn't The Callisto Protocol 2 – think of it as a side mission for our team – but it allowed us to expand the world of The Callisto Protocol and try our hand at something a little different without affecting the development of our next AAA game.”

“Since so much of The Callisto Protocol's post-launch journey has been shaped by the community, it made sense to involve everyone early in development to see if you liked the idea as much as we did.”