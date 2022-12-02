Striking Distance Studio has announced i post-launch content from The Callisto Protocoland apparently the mode new game + it won’t arrive before February 7th: an inexplicable decision, considering the way in-game progression is handled and the needs in terms of replay value.

In The Callisto Protocol review we pointed out the lack of this important feature, which would have allowed users to face the campaign again maintaining the upgrades and aiming to develop the protagonist’s equipment to the maximum.

Either way, the new game + will obviously be free for owners of the game and will arrive in conjunction with the new one hardcore mode, for an even more consistent challenge. After that, various other downloadable contents will make their debut.

Included in Season Pass of The Callisto Protocol and normally purchasable by all users, the following contents will be available:

The Outer Way Skin Collection from February 7, 2023

The Contagion Bundle in March 2023

The Riot Bundle in Spring 2023

A narrative DLC in summer 2023

Of course, all eyes are on theexpansion narrative scheduled for next summer, which could add something to the campaign finale and reveal more details about the mysterious Callisto Protocol.