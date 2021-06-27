Glen Schofield, responsible of Striking Distance, a team currently involved in the development of the horror title The Callisto Protocol and original creator of the series Dead Space, recently posted a new artwork of his game on Twitter, which serves a dual purpose.

Not only does it offer us a new look at one of the creatures that we will have to face, or at least meet, in The Callisto Protocol, but it also serves as a tribute to one of the main sources of inspiration for all Schofield games, Dead Space included. the film The thing of John Carpenter.

As stated by the author himself:

“39 years ago, John Carpenter’s The Thing was released for the first time in theaters. He had a huge influence on Dead Space and continues to inspire me to this day. To celebrate, I thought I’d share a new concept art from The Callisto Protocol.“.

39 years ago @TheHorrorMaster? s film #TheThing first appeared in theaters. It had a huge influence on #DeadSpace and continues to inspire me today. To celebrate I thought I? D share some new concept art from @CallistoTheGame pic.twitter.com/dvMtcJYDEg – Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) June 25, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The single creature in front of the observer, of which we can only admire the silhouette? It won’t be even, but it’s actually reminiscent of the original La Cosa poster.

The Callisto Protocol is expected in 2022 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Will it be a horror that will meet the expectations of Dead Space fans?

Source: Twitter