The mode new game+ Of The Callisto Protocol and finally availableunder the new update for the title developed by Striking Distance Studio. This is a feature long awaited by the owners of the game, released last December 2nd.

In the review of The Callisto Protocol we underlined the lack of the new game + as a significant defect, as the power up system the character does not allow you to improve all the tools in a single run.

According to the notes of the patches 3.01, to activate the new game+ you obviously need to have completed the campaign. Once this option is selected, we will be able to recover all the weapons, improvements and credits at the first Reforge location we meet.

Other experience changes go to further optimize graphics performance on all platforms, fix residual issues with voice volume levels in various languages ​​and some minor issues, often attributable to the PC version.

Directed by Glen Schofieldthe father of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol takes up various elements of the great classic sci-fi survival horror, however introducing an unprecedented melee combat system that greatly affects the gameplay mechanics as well as the atmospheres and general tension.