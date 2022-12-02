The Callisto Protocol was greeted with votes conflicting by the international press and scores ranging from 10 to 5: a range that gives an idea of ​​how complicated it was to evaluate the new title directed by Glen Schofield, creator of the classic Dead Space.

Multiplayer.it – ​​8

Dexerto – 10

PlaySense – 9.5

Gfinity-9

The Loadout – 9

Carole Quintaine – 9

PC Games – 9

PC GamesN – 9

Windows Central – 9

God is a Geek – 8.5

INVEN – 8.5

GAMINGbible – 8

Xbox Achievements – 8

Shacknews – 8

PC Gamer – 7.9

PlayStation Universe – 7.5

Player 2 – 7.5

Checkpoint Gaming – 7.5

GamersRD – 7.5

GameStar – 7.4

M3 – 7

IGN-7

Push Square – 7

digital trends – 7

Game Rants – 7

Game Informer – 6

VGC-6

Reverse – 6

Metro GameCentral – 6

Comicbook.com – 6

GamesHub – 6

TheGamer – 5

Screen Rants – 5

GameSpot – 5

In our review of The Callisto Protocol we have tried to describe the various facets of the game in as much detail as possible and to explain why it is an excellent title for us but distant from the excellence of Dead Space.

In fact, Jacob Lee’s disturbing adventure on the Black Iron prison does not seem to be able to scare as we would have hoped, both because the design of the enemies is not as gruesome as that of the Necromorphs and the tension is created with less conviction; and because the close combat system defuses the fear of the mutants that we will face.

At the same time, however, that combat system guarantees a visceral feeling and a sensation of hitting that is rare to find within the genre, while the technical sector brings into play particularly sophisticated solutions for the characters and effects, capable of creating truly fascinating and cinematic cut sequences.