The Callisto Protocol seems to have gone much worse than expected, but that won’t stop Krafton frominvest in new intellectual property and big-caliber gamesaccording to the company recently reported in strategic programs.

Krafton’s idea is to “stand firm” on the plan to “secure new ed expand our gaming intellectual propertyregarding the near future. The company says it is committed to sustainable growth and “strengthening global publishing capabilities,” the documents read.

In addition to the commitment to “web3 and Deep Learning”, a sector of great importance will therefore be the expansion of the portfolio on the front of triple A videogame productions, while maintaining PUBG in a prominent position as the company’s “highest priority”.

“To achieve this, now is the time to focus our capabilities in 2023 and emphasize our need to innovate and focus on organizational skills, strengthen publishing capabilities and continue to invest in the future.”

Evidently, despite the sales below expectations of The Callisto Protocol, Krafton still intends to continue on this path, perhaps with greater prudence in terms of costs but in any case with large-scale productions also for the near future.