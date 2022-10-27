Striking Distance Studios seems to be already planning a sequel to his next horror game The Callisto Protocol. Talking with Inversethe boss of the studio Glenn Schofield he said he has a lot of ideas for another game.

“I want to do a sequel“Schofield told Inverse.”This is a complete game, but there are a lot of ideas, interesting ideas, that we want to make next. I always want to keep creating the next big thing. Even after finishing one game, I already think about the next one“.

This is in line with a statement from the firm’s CTO, Mark Jameswho talked about how the world of The Callisto Protocol can be expanded.

“We have left the world expandable“said James.”We have created a world that can tell different stories and therefore we can tell them through DLC or through subsequent products. We have left these possibilities open“.

The Callisto Protocol will be released on December 2nd and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Currently the title has officially entered the gold phase.

Source: Gamingbolt.